Tasman District Lotto player takes home $17,000

Five lucky winners won both second division and Powerball, taking home just over $17,000 each.

A lucky Lotto player from the Tasman District will be celebrating after winning second division and Powerball, taking home just over $17,000 in Saturday's draw.

The winning Tasman ticket, bought on the MyLotto page, was one of five that won both second division and Powerball. There were 22 winning second division tickets overall, each winning $13,254.

The Powerball winners took home a total of $17,014 each. Two were online sales, one to a player in the Tasman District and one to a Porirua-based player.

READ MORE:

* Hawke's Bay mother sleeps with Lotto ticket under pillow after $25.1m Lotto win

* Lotto: Two winners in Auckland split record $50 million Powerball

* First past the post given tick in Tasman District Council electoral system poll



The physical Powerball Second Division tickets were sold at Melanesia Foodhall in Auckland, Katikati Paper Plus and Post Shop in Katikati and Milton Night n Day in Milton.