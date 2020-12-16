Woman who died after being hit by car at pedestrian crossing named

Joan Todd died in hospital a day after she was hit by a car at a pedestrian crossing on Trafalgar St, Nelson.

The woman who died after being hit at a pedestrian crossing in Nelson earlier this month has been named.

Joan Todd, 85, was struck by a car while crossing at the intersection of Trafalgar and Bridge St at midday on December 3 and was rushed to hospital with “critical” injuries, police said.

She died in hospital the following day.

The police said their “sympathies are with her family and loved ones at this time”. Enquiries into the circumstances of the collision were ongoing.

Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese said in the days following the accident she was “deeply saddened” by the news.

“My deepest sympathies to all those affected by this tragedy. My heart goes out to you, especially with the timing in the run up to Christmas.”

She thanked two Nelson council staff who were at the scene and “assisted in the immediate aftermath”.