Council approves extra funding for Trafalgar St for unexpected lighting costs

The redevelopment of upper Trafalgar St has received $261,000 in extra funding for new lighting, bringing the project's total lighting budget up to $861,000.

The new lighting is part of the permanent pedestrianisation of the area following the “light touch” redevelopment already in place after the street was permanently pedestrianised late last year.

Nelson City Council was presented with the request for funding at its meeting on Thursday by city centre development programme lead Alan Gray.

Part of the permanent redevelopment includes lighting the street with catenary lights, essentially strung-up wired lighting.

Gray said the project was a “flagship” project which was “really out of the box”.

“These aren't the typical lights we'll see in our city, this is obviously our city’s premier civic space, with the connection to the cathedral, [and] the heritage association of that area.

Landlab/NCC A technical illustration of what the catenary lighting will look like on upper Trafalgar St.

“The idea with these catenaries is, they're not going to be big spotlights that are hanging over the street, they're actually going to be small and it's going to create a sort of sublime [effect], almost like looking at the stars.”

He explained that the initial low budget was due to an initial underestimate of how many lights would be required to light the street, as the plans had gone from 21 lights to 33 based on engineers’ assessments of required lighting levels.

The cost increase was also associated with a “significant cost overrun with civil-related works”, including work underground to avoid affecting existing underground services like water and wastewater.

He said the “bespoke” nature of the project meant some structural requirements of the catenary system were “something we only realised relatively late in the design process”.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Existing “light touch” developments, like the turf and Artist Lee Woodman’s popular hammock-chairs, were just the initial first stages of pedestrianisation for upper Trafalgar St.

The extra funding for the project was drawn from the existing $400,000 Streets for People fund. Gray said it was unlikely drawing $261,000 from that fund would affect any potential projects that could come under that funding.

“I think it's unlikely, given the priority of our work programme on the spatial plan that we would be able to deliver the full $400k of that Streets for People capex [capital expenditure] this year anyway.”

Councillor Tim Skinner was the sole councillor opposed to the funding, dismissing the catenary lighting as expensive “fairy-lights”.

“I cannot support this, this is pressing up to $861,000 for some bespoke fairy-lights.”

Skinner also claimed that the spending was “one per cent of rates”, but this was shot down by Mayor Rachel Reese as misrepresenting the council's financials, since the funding was from budgeted capital expenditure, not from rates-based operational funding.

Brook Mitchell/Getty Images The cetenary lighting over Trafalgar St will be permanent wired lighting crossing the street to create the effect of looking at the stars at night without obscuring the Cathedral during the day, Gray said. (File photo)

Deputy Mayor Judene Edgar clarified that “debt-funding of $861,000, with an annual spend as per our annual report of $115 million, is actually less than 0.1 per cent”.

Councillor Brian McGurk spoke in favour of the funding despite saying when he “first read it [he] had to draw in [his] breath”.

“One thing that I've learned on this council is if you underinvest or underestimate you get suboptimal results and disappointing results, and we can point to some well-known examples around the city when that's been the case.

“This here is part of a phased rejuvenation of upper Trafalgar Street and the wider city, and the amount that has been requested reflects that investment. It is a long-lasting, enduring project that will enhance the city centre and the people that visit it.”