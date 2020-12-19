Changes to rates for Nelson residents to ease Covid financial burden

Nelson Council has put forward a suite of proposed changes to its rates to help ease the financial burden of Covid-19.

Nelson may have a zero rates rise on the cards thanks to Covid-19, but that doesn't mean rates will not be changing.

In the last full council meeting of the year, Nelson City Council accepted a series of proposed amendments to its rates remissions policy to go up for consultation in its long term plan.

The changes on the cards include removing a 2 per cent discount on rates currently available for those who pay in annual lump sums, removing all penalties associated with unpaid water accounts and reducing other penalties from 10 per cent to 5, and extending the 0.5 per cent CBD commercial rate differential reduction across all commercial property.

The lump sum discount costs the council $137,000 per year, a cost which is carried by other ratepayers; in other words, those ignorant of the discount or unable to afford the lump sum payment subsidise the rates of those who are able to take advantage of it.

The council has also resolved to investigate a special rate for properties used for Air BnB, with council staff instructed to bring a report including options for better regulating or rating those properties back to the council next year.

The proposed amendments passed with relatively little debate during the meeting on Thursday, but in a statement released afterwards Mayor Rachel Reese said “small changes” like halving rates penalties “can really add up for people who may be experiencing financial difficulty due to Covid-19”.

The council will also be increasing the time between issuing rates statements and payment due dates by a week.

“These are changes that make our rates system fairer, and easier to navigate,” Reese said.

“We want to give Nelsonians as much opportunity as possible to be able to pay their rates, without getting into financial difficulty.”