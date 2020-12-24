No contact with children and no internet for man caught with objectionable material

A man must have no unsupervised contact with children for two years after being convicted on 15 objectionable material charges.

A man will spend the next two years under intensive supervision, with no internet-capable devices and no unsupervised contact with children, after being caught with child exploitation images on his laptop.

Matthew Woodhead, 41, was sentenced in the Nelson District Court to the maximum intensive supervision on Tuesday, with special conditions including no contact with any child under the age of 16 without the supervision of an “approved, informed” adult, no use of internet-capable devices, and no use of devices capable of taking or sharing images.

Judge Jo Rielly said there were “a number of different images of different types” found on Woodhead’s devices, and the maximum possible sentence on each of the 15 possession of objectionable material charges was 10 years. Woodhead had earlier pled guilty to those charges.

Judge Rielly said while initial reports indicated a lack of insight or remorse, this was “perhaps a misunderstanding” as later reports indicated Woodhead was “fully acknowledging [his] offending behaviour and expressing remorse for it”.

“You have acknowledged that you need counselling and treatment, and you are willing to undergo that counselling ... I also take into account your background, you are not someone who regularly appears before the court. This is offending behaviour which, though repeated, was out of character for you.”

Woodhead’s lawyer Tim Spear said that at the time of the offending he had been drinking heavily and taking “heavy sedatives” thanks to a debilitating accident, which were “things that could be dealt with by way of supervision”.

Though the Crown asked for Woodhead to be listed on the child sex offender register, the judge decided against it.

“I've thought long and hard about this. My initial inclination was that there would be registration, but because you were showing such insight [and] because you've never committed any offending before, I am prepared to exercise discretion.”