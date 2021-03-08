Burst water main shuts off water for Washington Valley in Nelson

A burst water main in Washington Valley shut off water to the entire road for most of the day, but the cause is not yet known.

A tipster called in the burst main, which split the tarmac and sent water all over the road, just before 11am.

Stuff asked the Nelson City Council about the issue shortly after 11am. At 4:30pm the council responded to say the pipe was expected to be repaired and water service restored at 5:30pm.

Council group manager of infrastructure Alec Louverdis said in a statement that contractors were working on the broken water main, which was near the intersection of Washinton Rd and Wolfe St.

“Residents are advised to run their taps to flush their systems when their water is restored. The cause of the break is under investigation.”