Greenmeadows fiasco 'resolved' with $340,000 payment

Nelson has closed a costly chapter with the resolution of the Greenmeadows construction project, the council says.

The Nelson City Council released a statement late on Friday afternoon saying that “discussions with the principal parties” had been “resolved”.

“Council’s concerns in relation to that project have been resolved to Council’s satisfaction,” the statement said.

“As a result, the sum of $340,000 will be paid to [the] Council on behalf of the parties (without any admission of liability). The remaining details of the matter are confidential to the parties.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/Stuff No issues have been reported about the Greenmeadows community centre since its opening, but construction faults meant it needed months of remedial work before it was even completed.

The promised review of the council processes which led to the disastrous project, which was beset by construction flaws, took two years longer than expected and cost over $1 million more than budgeted, was not mentioned in the release.

However, in July last year council chief executive Pat Dougherty said it would be “inappropriate to start the external review” until after “the legal process around Greenmeadows” was completed.

“My commitment to an external review is unchanged, and I intend appointing an individual to take this work forward as soon as I am able,” he said at the time.

The-Nelson-Mail Nelson City Council CEO Pat Dougherty last year said he was still committed to an external review of the processes that led to Greenmeadows.

Construction company Watts and Hughes won the tender for the contract with a $4.6m bid. The project was budgeted at $6.15m, but the final cost was $7.19m.

An audit of the building found significant construction errors including a “twist” in the roof, improperly installed and water-damaged soffits (eaves), and numerous other errors.

Issues with the construction were not made public until a whistleblower took their concerns about substandard work to the Nelson Mail/Stuff after a lack of response from the council.