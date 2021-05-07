Priority lanes chosen to solve Nelson's long-term traffic troubles

Priority lanes would be added to this stretch of Waimea Rd, and the existing traffic lights are proposed to be removed and replaced with signalised intersections at Hampden St and Van Dieman St.

Priority lanes on major routes have been chosen as the long-term fix for Nelson's transport problems, with the controversial inland route dropped.

A long awaited programme for the Nelson Future Access project, released on Friday by Waka Kotahi-New Zealand Transport Agency, proposes priority lanes for Waimea Rd and Tahunanui Dr as long-term options, indicated as a 15-year timeline.

In the meantime the agency is proposing a number of short-term fixes over the next three years, including new cycle paths, more traffic lights and measures to reduce “rat-running”.

There is no room in the agency planning for the inland route, formerly the Southern Link, through the former Railway Reserve land to the port. However, the agency will recommend retaining the reserve land in case of a catastrophic event, such as a major earthquake.

The proposals will be put to the Nelson City Council for approval next week ahead of public consultation, which is expected to run from May 13 until mid-June.

The agency's preferred programme is split into three headings: Short-term and other improvements, Rocks Rd walking and cycling, and priority lanes, essentially clearways that give priority to public transport.

The Rocks Rd plan, with a 10-year timeframe subject to funding, includes a 5-metre wide path separated from traffic and eventual replacement of the seawall.

Waka Kotahi said the priority lane package “scored best overall against assessment criteria compared with the two other long-term options”, and had the majority of community support at 56 per cent as the option “likely to be the most successful in enabling the vision for Nelson”.

The other options were the inland route and four-laning Rocks Rd.

The agency will be pursuing a “refined” version of the priority lanes package consulted on in 2020 which had “substantially lessen[ed] the impact on both the Rocks Road and Waimea Road corridors”.

The refined package includes priority lanes between Annesbrook Drive and the beginning of Rocks Rd, and from Waimea Rd roundabout to Rutherford St. There are also several proposed new signalised intersections and pedestrian crossings.

“The key focus now is improvements that can be made before priority lanes are needed,” the agency said in a statement.

“This includes intersection improvements, walking and cycling paths, and proposed traffic calming to enhance neighbourhoods and improve safety.”

Waka Kotahi director of regional relationships Emma Speight said the proposal met Government expectations on emissions reductions, community connectivity, and safety improvement.

“There is going to be some important detail for residents and commuters, with recommendations that will be designed to assist us to cope with increasing demand on the transport network in the next 10 years. The report will also detail proposed walking and cycling improvements for Rocks Road, which I’m sure the community will welcome.”

Once public feedback is heard and projects are finalised, they still must receive funding from the Government – something which is in some doubt as the city council’s long term plan consultation indicated “more than 90 per cent” of Waka Kotahi’s national land transport fund was already allocated for the next 10 years.

Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese said the council was looking forward to receiving the agency's report.

“It is essential that progress is made on improving transport options for Nelsonians and the wider region.”

Reese said she was pleased that the project was progressing “especially for Rocks Rd”.

“It's a challenging project but doable with so many benefits – if Waka Kotahi commit the funds at the next stage. Nelson has waited more than long enough. Time to make it happen.”

GERI SHEPPARD/Supplied Nelson MP Rachel Boyack said having solid plans in place made it easier for her to “advocate” for funding for the region.

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack said she was pleased to see work progressing to address Nelson's transport issues.

“We have as a region been bickering about this for a long time, and it’s become heavily politicised.”

She said she was particularly pleased to see the “decoupling” of improvements to walking and cycling on Rocks Rd from the larger Future Access Project, as well as the other plans in the transport agency’s preferred programme.

“I’m pleased to see that priority lanes are the preferred option, and I'm pleased to see some changes have been made. I know there were some concerns from the community about the natural landscape and buildings.”

She said the priority lane option would work well with the regional land transport and public transport plans which were making their way through council processes and which had an emphasis on improved public transport.

“There are genuine reasons for people to use vehicles ... but also there are a lot of people I have spoken to who are really keen to use other forms of transport, but find that there are barriers to that.”

She said she was “advocating strongly” for the Nelson region, but having solid plans like the regional land transport and public transport plans in place made it easier – though she still warned that expectations needed to be realistic.

“We do need to be realistic about how things get staged ... [but] for me, being able to take a cohesive plan that Waka Kotahi have agreed on, that allows me to advocate.”

The Waka Kotahi report will be presented to the Nelson City Council at a full council meeting on Thursday, May 13.