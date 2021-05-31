Two injured after three-car crash blocks SH6

Traffic is backed up following a crash in the northbound lane of SH6 along the Richmond deviation. Southbound lanes are being used to help keep traffic moving.

A person had to be cut from a car following a three vehicle crash along the Richmond Deviation.

One person is in a critical condition following the crash, involving a truck and two cars, on SH6 on Monday morning.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said the accident was first reported about 6.52am, by an ambulance that happened to be passing by.

A second rescue tender was sent from Nelson to help stabilise the truck, in order for a person to be extricated from a car.

The person was removed about 7.30am.

St John communications advisor Gerard Campbell said two patients had been taken to Nelson Hospital – one in a critical condition and one with minor injuries.

The northbound lane of SH6 is expected to be closed for a number of hours between Queen St and Whakatu Drive.

A police spokesman said the southbound lane was being used to try and get northbound commuter traffic into the city.

At 9.10am traffic the northbound lane had reopened, but however the southbound lane is closed while work continues.

Southbound traffic is being diverted via Salisbury Road and Queen Street.