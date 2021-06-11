Decreased Tasman road budget not a cut, MP says

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack said even the reduced funding proposed for the Tasman district was a “significant increase” on previous funding levels.

Tasman’s alleged “cut in funding” for roads is not a cut at all, says Nelson MP Rachel Boyack.

Boyack was responding to the Tasman District Council’s request for an explanation after Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency indicated it would be dropping its proposed funding base for works in the Tasman district from $54.6 million to $45.4m.

Waka Kotahi uses that base to calculate the 51 per cent share it contributes to fund road maintenance in the district.

Despite Waka Kotahi indicating it will only be supplying 51 per cent of $45.4m, Tasman council staff recommended keeping the council contributions based on the higher number, resulting in “more like a $4.5m shortfall over three years”.

Boyack said it was not correct to frame the drop in funding as a cut, however, as the numbers in fact reflected “a significant increase in funding for Tasman”.

She said the 2018-21 fund was $35.47m, so even the new, reduced 2021-24 budget of $45.4m was an increase of 27.99 per cent.

However, she acknowledged a “historic funding deficit in this area that has built up over a period of time”.

She said she had raised this issue with Transport Minister Michael Wood, but said “we can't address the funding deficit in one funding cycle”.

Cherie Sivignon/Stuff Tasman Councillors were concerned that maintenance and upkeep, especially on the district’s more rural roads, would fall by the wayside with the decreased funding.

“Waka Kotahi have been clear when working with Councils that not all funding requests could be fully met. Funding bids for this investment category were heavily over-subscribed across the country.”

She said there were still opportunities for funding via larger projects like the Richmond Business Case, and she highlighted the doubled funding allocation for public transport in the region - from $500,000 to $1m.

“Funding for large projects comes from different investment categories, and I am working hard as the local MP to secure funding in the future for large transport projects in the region. Our councils can play their part by having these projects ‘ready to go’ so that I can advocate strongly for these projects in Wellington.”