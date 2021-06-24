Forestry amendments fail at heated council meeting

Councillor Rachel Sanson has been calling for an overhaul of the council’s forestry practices for about a year, but was criticised at a council meeting for not following proper procedure despite following advice.

A councillor calling for an overhaul of ratepayer owned commercial pine forestry has been criticised for jumping the gun for trying to get change despite her belief she was following correct procedure.

A run-of-the-mill Nelson City Council meeting on Thursday to rubber stamp the long term plan turned into an almost-four-hour long forestry discussion. It involved accusations of disrespect, pointed remarks and a comment from Mayor Rachel Reese that Councillor Rachel Sanson was letting herself down.

Sanson told the meeting Nelson was “at an inflection point in history” in terms of its forestry management and she didn't want the community “shackled” into another 30 years of pine.

“If we don't decide to change direction today, then when those forests are harvested next year, they will be replanted in pine, which is committing ourselves and future generations to clear-fell harvesting in another 28 years.”

Sanson moved a wordy amendment which boiled down to the council undertaking an independent review of its forestry and “developing a science-led regenerative forestry plan” that prioritised selective logging of native trees.

She also wanted the council to review its Treasury Management Plan (TMP) to align with that proposal.

Since September Sanson has been advocating for changes to the council's forestry management, and believed it had to be changed through the TMP at a full council meeting after previous advice from the chief executive.

However, she was criticised by the mayor and councillors for not following due process.

Reese said changes needed to be made in a sequence, starting with an understanding of the scope.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Council chief executive said the amendment Councillor Rachel Sanson proposed “missed a step”, which was to investigate the scope and cost of the review.

“I am being fairly accommodating today in giving time to something that should be in the forestry activity management plan ... essentially what you are asking for is a piece of work that would feed into the next forestry activity management and that’s the sort of timeframe you need to be thinking about.”

Chief executive Pat Dougherty said he was “deeply uncomfortable” with Sanson's amendments, saying the second pre-empted the first and they “missed a step”.

“I did suggest a way through at the audit, risk and finance meeting which was to ask for a report on reviewing the policy … that was the amendment that I thought I might see today, but we have missed that step and have gone straight into a full-blown review.”

He said the amendment would be over two years’ worth of work and would go beyond the existing $100,000 budget which the council had in place to look into alternative commercial species.

Councillor Kate Fulton spoke in favour of Sanson’s proposal, saying she was “really frustrated”.

She had “repeatedly heard as well” that the Treasury Management Plan was the document in which to make changes to allow for alternative forestry practice.

“I think that actually I believe we asked for that through the last AMP [activity management plan], so I’m surprised that we are now having to wait another three years,” Fulton said.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Kate Fulton came to Sanson’s defence during the meeting, backing up her understanding that the meeting and the treasury management policy was the correct place to make her proposal.

“I'm really struggling to understood why this piece of work is in some way contradicting what I thought we were doing already. So I’m very comfortable with the words up there ... We’ve been repeatedly told that until we review our treasury policy this remains a commercial entity, and we can’t 'redefine’ the word commercial.”

Deputy Mayor Judene Edgar spoke against the resolutions, but was supportive of a review.

“I think there are lost opportunities within our forestry, and I certainly think we need to look at not just regenerative forestry, I think we need to look at our role in it, I know that in other councils’ forestry provides them a dividend.”

Councillor Gaile Noonan said the council had a process with a long time-frame to “accommodate” people.

She said when the council made decisions “in haste” they “cause[d] pain”.

“I’m really disappointed that this term of council for me has been quite, I won’t say devastating, but I will say disappointing.”

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Mayor Rachel Reese became quite short with Sanson, saying she was jumping “off and on” the microphone and at one point ruling her “repetitive”, but said she was offering “collegial support” by putting forward her own amendment.

The vote on Sanson’s amendment was evenly split. Councillor Trudie Brand abstained; councillors Brian McGurk, Pete Rainey, Matt Lawrey, Rohan O’Neill-Stevens, Fulton and Sanson voted in favour.

When the amendment failed, the mayor proposed an amendment calling for a “report on the potential costs and scope, and high level implications of undertaking” Sanson’s proposed review. She hoped councillor Sanson “understand[s] the degree of collegial support I am offering to get this through, and I really hope that you can find a way to get these things through a little earlier”.

Sanson did not initially support Reese’s proposal, at which point Reese said she was “cutting off your nose” and “letting yourself down at every step of the way”.

Councillor Sanson said towards the end of the meeting she believed she had followed proper process based on conversations with staff, the mayor and deputy mayor, and the chief executive.

“I have spent the last year what I felt was pretty diligently and resolutely trying to follow a process as to how to raise this conversation ... I have absolutely followed the process, nothing has been late to the table, I have forewarned and foreshadowed months and months in advance.”

The mayor’s amendment passed with just two votes against, from councillors Rainey and Tim Skinner.