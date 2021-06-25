Wet weekends bending weather perception and set to continue

Nelson's June rainfall has been about average but a string of wet weekends has made it feel worse.

If it feels like June has been one wet mess, you can blame a string of rainy weekends – and they're not letting up yet.

Rain for the month in the Nelson area has been just around the average, but MetService meteorologist Angus Hines said every weekend so far had at least one rainy day, and this weekend is set to continue the trend.

He said 64mm of rain has been reported at the Nelson Airport station so far this month, which actually is not much more than the average. The average for the whole month is 81.9mm.

The year-to-date rainfall was trending above average, but not by a huge amount. As of Wednesday afternoon, he said the airport rain gauge had just ticked over 500mm – roughly 10 per cent above its year-to-date average of 461mm.

METSERVICE Rain impacts most of New Zealand over the weekend, but doesn't reach Auckland until Sunday evening.

However, since last month, there had been a string of wet weekends.

“When you look at the free time people have, there have been a lot of rain events, and there’s more forecast over the next few days.”

He said “most of the country” was in for a drenching sometime between Friday and Sunday, with a storm pushing up the country and set to pause over central New Zealand on Saturday and give Nelson a “decent dose of rainfall”.

Niwa described the upcoming rain as a “weather roller coaster” which was marking the end of, so far, the warmest June on record.

Virginia Woolf/Stuff Warm and wet has been the name of the game this June, but Niwa says that's in for a snap change at the end of the month.

As of June 20, the national average temperature was 10.97 degrees Celsius according to Niwa’s records, more than two degrees above the long-term 8.59 C average.

Niwa meteorologist Ben Noll said in a statement that the weekend would be “unseasonably mild” but wet, and would be immediately followed by a “surge of freezing air”.

“Depending on your location, the warmth won’t necessarily come with dry weather,” he said, along with warnings about heavy rain over much of the South Island.

“Heavy rain in Fiordland and the West Coast on Friday and Saturday could cause flooding and slips ... Strong northwesterly winds will buffet the Alps and race through the Cook Strait and Wellington on Saturday and Sunday.”