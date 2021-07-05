One airlifted to hospital after icy crash near Tākaka

One person was flown to Nelson Hospital this morning after a single-car accident near the Tākaka airstrip.

One person was airlifted to hospital with moderate injuries after a single-vehicle crash near Tākaka.

The sole occupant had to be assisted from the vehicle after crashing into a ditch on State Highway 60, about 5km away from Tākaka towards Collingwood.

Tākaka chief fire officer Philip Woolf said a person needed to be “assisted from the vehicle” after it slid on ice on the road, and warned people to be aware of road conditions.

“The roads are very icy.”

Police confirmed they were called to the crash at about 8am, on the stretch of highway between Rangihaeata Rd and Onahau Rd.

A helicopter was called to transport the single occupant of the car to Nelson Hospital.

St John spokesman Gerard Campbell said the patient had moderate injuries.

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter transported the driver to hospital.

Duty pilot Euan Stratford said it was a “cold and icy morning” and the accident happened on a stretch of road near Tākaka Airport.