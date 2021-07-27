Man charged after car rolled on Nelson's Rocks Rd

A man will appear in court following a car crash that took place on Rocks Rd and closed the road.

A 35- year-old man has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and an offensive weapon following a crash on Rocks Rd, Nelson.

Police were alerted to the incident at 1.28pm on Sunday, after a vehicle hit a street light on the highway.

The vehicle ended up upside down, and had to be moved by Fire and Emergency and police.

Traffic was diverted via Richardson St​ and Bisley Ave​ Rocks Rd reopened just before 3pm the same day.

The man is due to appear in Nelson District Court on September 6.