Man charged after car rolled on Nelson's Rocks Rd
A 35- year-old man has been charged with possession of methamphetamine and an offensive weapon following a crash on Rocks Rd, Nelson.
Police were alerted to the incident at 1.28pm on Sunday, after a vehicle hit a street light on the highway.
The vehicle ended up upside down, and had to be moved by Fire and Emergency and police.
Traffic was diverted via Richardson St and Bisley Ave Rocks Rd reopened just before 3pm the same day.
The man is due to appear in Nelson District Court on September 6.