Nelson calls for higher priority housing status

Mayor Rachel Reese has called on the Government to increase focus on both Nelson and Tasman in its housing policy.

Nelson is calling for higher priority on housing for both the city and the Tasman district from central Government.

The city council will have a meeting over Zoom on Thursday, and Mayor Rachel Reese’s report to the meeting includes a letter she wrote on behalf of the council asking for more focus for the region in the Government Policy Statement on Housing and Urban Development (GPS-HUD).

Writing to Minister of Housing Dr Megan Woods, she said that she was “extremely surprised that Nelson Tasman is not ... an area that the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development and Kāinga Ora are prioritising effort and investment” in the document.

“This omission seems out of step with the evidence of need and the projects that are currently being planned.”

Christopher Bennett The project aims to build 100 small quality homes to meet desperate housing need.

She said Nelson City Council was doing its part to work with private developers to submit projects to the Housing Acceleration fund and that the council would “use our best endeavours to bring forward infrastructure to unlock housing”, but said it was “with great dismay” that she read the GPS-HUD and saw neither Nelson nor Tasman were considered focus areas.

“It is a startling omission in the context of the work that is getting under way with Kāinga Ora and given the unaffordability issues Nelson faces,” she said.

“The September 2020 Massey University Home Affordability Report ranks Nelson as the second least affordable region in New Zealand after Auckland, and Tasman is the third.”

She highlighted some “salient facts” on housing in the region, including an 88 per cent increase in house prices over five years, and a 30 per cent increase in rents over the same period, and the fact that the average household income in Nelson was 17 per cent lower than the national average.

“Despite some subsequent movement in rankings, Nelson-Tasman remains a significantly unaffordable region ... If the situation is not able to be turned around, Nelson-Tasman risks losing its core and essential workforce due to its unaffordable house prices.”

Nelson City Council/Supplied Concept images of Bridge St including aspects from the council's spatial plan and potential Kāinga Ora housing projects on Achilles St.

She asked for both Nelson and Tasman to be included in the GPS-HUD as focus areas.

The council will also be considering putting out for public consultation the proposed sale of two blocks of council-owned land, at 69 to 101 Achilles St and 42 Rutherford St, to Kāinga Ora to develop into affordable and social housing.

If the council agrees to the consultation, it is expected to be open for public comment from 30 August until 24 September. Even if the public feedback is favourable, Kāinga Ora will have to make a final decision as to whether to buy the land or not.