Heavy rain brings part of hillside onto State Highway, shared path

A slip on SH6 near the Nelson suburb of Tui Glen. Drivers are advised to take care if they are in the area, though the road remains open.

Anyone driving on State Highway 6 between Hira and Rai Valley should drive cautiously, as heavy rain has caused surface flooding and in one area near Tūī Glen blocked off the footpath.

The hillside has come down onto both the shared cycle and walkway and the road near Tūī Glen.

A Waka Kotahi (NZTA) spokeswoman said the road remained open, but said drivers should take care and drive slowly.

A Nelson City Council spokeswoman said contractors and police were on site, but while the road was open the shared pathway was not.

READ MORE:

* Stormy weather causes slips, trees down, surface flooding around Tasman

* Nelson floods: Worst of rain over but rivers slow to recede

* Wild weather causes road chaos but worst rain has passed



Meanwhile, a person was taken to hospital following a crash on Waimea Rd, Nelson about 1pm.

Police said in a statement they were notified just after 1pm of a car crash at the intersection of Franklyn St and Waimea Rd.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Three vehicles were involved in the crash at the intersection of Franklyn St and Waimea Rd.

“One person was said to have minor to moderate injuries (status 3-4),” the statement said.

Diversions are in place at Motueka St /Waimea Road intersection.

St John said it treated one patient in a moderate condition and transported them to Nelson Hospital.

Fenz also attended the crash.

Driving conditions have been affected by the severe weather which Metservice warned would hit the region for approximately 24 hours over most of Friday.

Nelson escaped the severe warning, but was hit with heavy rain as predicted.