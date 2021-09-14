Almost $42,000 debt owed by Brook Valley Community Group written off

The Brook Valley Community Group took court action against a 2017 brodifacoum drop, but has been disbanded owing more than $75,000 in court-awarded costs.

Ratepayers are almost $42,000 out of pocket after a debt owed by a disbanded Nelson community group could not be recovered.

The former Brook Valley Community Group (BVCG) was ordered to pay costs of more than $75,000, including $41,990.31 to the Nelson City Council, after taking unsuccessful court action against a 2017 brodifacoum poison drop in the Waimārama Sanctuary.

It took its case all the way to the Supreme Court.

The group was later liquidated and disestablished, still owing the court-ordered costs to the council, the Brook Waimārama Sanctuary, and the Minister for the Environment.

Individual members of an incorporated society are not liable for the society’s debts.

Nelson City Council group manager of corporate services Nikki Harrison said last year that the council incurred costs over $100,000 responding to the group's legal action.

The BVCG lawyer at the time, Sue Grey, said it did not initially name the council in its complaint, and the council “chose to join those proceedings”.

The council’s audit, risk and finance subcommittee agreed on Tuesday to write off the debt owed by the group.

Committee chair John Peters said it was a disappointing result, but “the avenues have been exhausted”.

“It’s a failure in the entire system where in fact a group of people can do this, incur considerable cost, go through appeals that add to the cost, actually get court orders to pay costs, or the society gets those orders, and they don’t follow that through, with the consequence that fellow ratepayers have to pick up the bill of doing that.”

Mayor Rachel Reese said the bad debt was a natural cost of democracy, and the council would have to "suck this one up".

Mayor Rachel Reese said the bad debt was simply the cost of democracy.

“This is a reflection of people’s right to activism, and right to protest, and right to disagree with the decisions of a council, and it’s part of being a public body and the price of democracy ... Sorry team, you’re going to just have to suck this one up.”

She said the costs were far more than the bad debt being written off by the council, and she expected that the issue of unrecoverable court costs would only become more common over time.

She said the costs of the group's action seriously affected the Brook Sanctuary’s financial position and delayed “some of the amazing biodiversity and conservation work that's been trying to be achieved, and it’s a really frustrating process.

“I think New Zealand is becoming an increasingly adversarial political environment at a local government level, and I expect that unfortunately we will see more of these in the future … there will be a lot of money spent and a lot of time lost and often a lot of harm to others.”

The BVCG dissolved its incorporated society and continued as an informal society for a while as the “Brook Valley Community Group Unincorporated”.

Former BVCG spokesman Christopher St Johanser speaking to protesters at the Stop The Drop protest in 2017.

The group’s Facebook page was renamed again in October last year with the aim of being a “serious discussion group to support non-violent actions to promote societal change”.

The council’s accounting services manager Victoria Harper said in her report that the BVCG was liquidated in 2020, and was dissolved as an incorporated society in May this year. She said the debt write-off was an administrative decision.

“Although the debts are written off from an accounting point of view, a record is kept and if an opportunity to recover the debt arises, action will be taken ... Every possible effort has been made to locate and obtain payment from these debtors.”

Debts under $10,000 can be written off without subcommittee sign-off, and Harrison wrote off 23 at the end of the last financial year. Those debts came from dog impounding, marina fees, general debtors and regulatory and amounted to $4,551. This was a reduction of over $3000, thanks to significant reductions in marina debt and general debt.