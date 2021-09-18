Back of the Agenda: Nelson City Council round-up September 13-17

Three Zoom meetings and two webinars dominated the Nelson City Council agenda this week.

It was a relatively busy week for Nelson City Council, with meetings of a subcommittee, hearing panel and full committee, and two webinar public meetings on the Three Waters Reform.

First up was the audit, risk and finance subcommittee on Tuesday, where members agreed to write-off $42,000 of bad debt owed by the formerly incorporated Brook Valley Community Group.

That meeting also accepted its annual report, which will be audited before being presented in its final form to the full council before the end of the year. It also formally accepted the Audit New Zealand report on the council’s Long Term Plan, which the full council received verbal updates on during its LTP adoption process.

Next was a very brief hearings panel on the proposed names for new streets – normally not a livestreamed process, but put up on YouTube to accommodate Delta lockdown level 2 restrictions.

READ MORE:

* Back of the Agenda: Nelson City Council round-up July 26-30

* Back of the agenda - Nelson City Council roundup April 19-23

* Back of the Agenda: Nelson City Council roundup March 22-26



On Thursday, the community service committee met over Zoom, largely to adopt a series of activity management plans. This process was triggered by the council’s adoption of its new Long Term Plan, so many of the plans required very little update from their previous form.

Councillor Mel Courtney raised some recent assaults in Saxton Field, and asked that consideration be given to increased security measures like lighting or security cameras in the area. It was agreed that this would be raised in the Saxton Field committee, a joint Nelson City and Tasman District Council body.

Next up the committee dealt with the proposed transfer of the Seafarer’s Memorial Jetty from the Seafarers Memorial Trust.

MARION VAN DIJK/Stuff The Seafarers Memorial Trust intend to transfer the sculpture and jetty to the council, but the committee needed more information and so delayed the decision.

The Seafarers Memorial Trust indicated that it couldn’t afford to maintain the memorial, but the councillors were cautious of the transfer, as the structure was unconsented and the trust had indicated they couldn’t cover the full cost of the consent.

The decision was ultimately delayed to a later meeting of the subcommittee, pending iwi engagement, cost analysis, and other issues.