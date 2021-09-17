Maitahi Bayview plan change likely to progress to next step

The proposed Maitahi-Bayview development, marked by a dotted white line at the top of the image, is inching forward, with a private plan change looking likely to progress to the next stage.

The Maitahi Bayview private plan change looks likely to progress to the next stage, after the council released its report recommending appointing independent commissioners to consider it.

The private plan change (PPC) process takes several stages, and if this recommendation is accepted at next week’s meeting of the Nelson City Council it will have passed the first hurdle.

The council has four options for private plan changes, as laid out in the Resource Management Act: to adopt the request or part of it as if it were a council-led plan change, to reject it based on strict parameters set out in the RMA, to deal with it like an application for a resource consent, or to accept it and enable it to move on through a submission and decision process.

The report to the council, prepared by group manager of environmental management Clare Barton and released late on Friday afternoon, laid out the council’s options and recommended it follow the last of these four – accepting the request and progressing the private plan change through the normal channels.

READ MORE:

* Decision day looms for Kākā Valley housing development proposal

* Kākā Valley: The wider political view

* Seven thousand Nelson properties added to 'slope instability' list



Barton’s report said council officers found that there were no grounds to reject the request for a private plan change, based on the RMA’s parameters. However, she clarified in her report that accepting the request for a private plan change was not the same thing as approving or accepting the entire development.

“At this stage, the Council's decision is only whether the PPC should be able to continue being processed as a plan change and if so, whether it is treated as a Council initiated plan change (the adopt option) or whether it continues as a PPC request (the accept option).”

Rough & Milne Landscape Architects/Supplied The council has been recommended to appoint commissioners to assess the private plan change, given its highly technical nature. Accepting the request for a PPC does not guarantee the outcome of the plan change process.

Barton included in her report the recommendation to have accredited commissioners consider the PPC and make recommendations to the council.

“This is a complex RMA matter and a highly technical PPC requiring sound understanding of legislation and Government policies. There is a high level of public interest in this matter which will attract scrutiny on the RMA process. For these reasons it is considered appropriate that independent accredited commissioners are appointed.”

If the council accepts the PPC request at its meeting on Thursday, it will be publicly notified within four months.