Land still slip, sliding away as costs climb in fight to stabilise hill

Slips after heavy rain, at the entrance to the Walters Bluff subdivision in Nelson.

Slips on Iwa Rd and Walters Bluff are estimated to cost a combined $100,000 to fix.

The slips came down late last month after heavy rainfall, and have continued to slip during rain events.

Nelson City Council group manager of infrastructure Alec Louverdis said contractors had cleared about 3000 cubic metres from the two slips, and had also removed trees and boulders that “could come down due to further heavy rainfall”.

“This work is at council’s cost. Concrete blocks remain in place along Iwa Rd to capture slippage material and prevent it from blocking the road,” Louverdis said.

LUZ ZUNIGA/Stuff Contractors had cleared 3000 cubic metres from the two slips as well as any boulders and trees that could come down.

He said council staff had met with consultants and contractors to assess what work was still required, and “that work is ongoing”.

“Remedial work has so far been successful, as the heavy rainfall experienced on Thursday, September 23 did not cause further slips at these locations.”

The slips will be sown with grass seed over the next two weeks to help stabilise the land, he said.

The estimated cost for the Walters Bluff and Iwa Rd slips, including traffic control, clean-up, landfill disposal of slipped soil, planting and consultant fees, were $65,000 and $35,000 each, plus tax.

LUZ ZUNIGA/Stuff New grass seed will hopefully help prevent any future slips at the site.

The council is applying to Waka Kotahi for a subsidy due to their impacts on the roading network.

The walkway through the gum trees opposite Founders Park has been closed, and will remain so until the gum trees have been removed.

Louverdis said the risk to people using the track was “high” until this work was completed.

“It is important people respect the track closure and do not enter the area.”