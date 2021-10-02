Back of the Agenda: Nelson City Council round-up Sept 27 - Oct 1

Nelson City Council was plagued by tech issues during one of its two subcommittee meetings this week, leaving no public record of the regional transport committee.

After a full-on full-day council meeting last week, the city council turned down the intensity a bit this week with just two, fairly standard, public meetings.

First up was Tuesday’s regional transport committee meeting. While usually the Nelson Mail would bring first-hand report of what happened, in this case it is not possible due to a technology breakdown at the council.

Covid alert levels have kept the public and media out of the council chambers and watching on YouTube, but this week’s IT issues prevented any recording of the regional transport committee meeting.

On the agenda for the day was an annual monitoring report of the Te Tauihu (top of the South) Regional Transport Plan, an update from Waka Kotahi NZTA and an update on public transport – the committee was receiving information, rather than making decisions.

In a call after the meeting, committee chair Brian McGurk said there were no major deviations from the agenda.

“We spent more time getting frustrated with the technology than on the actual meeting.”

Two issues highlighted in the monitoring report were that so far targets on increasing vehicle occupancy rates and reducing serious and fatal car crashes had not been met.

Sam Lee/Supplied Nelson City Council will soon be trialling allowing pets on public transport, so long as the pets are able to be contained in a bag or cage and do not take up seats.

The transport plan’s goal of reduced fatalities and serious crashes on both local and state highway networks across Te Tauihu had also not been met.

There were two fatal and 37 serious crashes on local road networks (including Nelson, Tasman and Marlborough) in 2020, and 11 fatal and 31 serious crashes on state highway networks in the same region.

The average annual number of crashes from 2015 to 2020 was 81. The previous six-year average was 69. The worst year on both the highway and local networks was 2017, with 48 serious or fatal crashes on the highways and 58 on local roads.

In the cute-and-fuzzy department, the council will shortly be trialling allowing pets on public transport, so long as the pets in question are able to be contained in cages or bags and do not take up passenger seats.

On Wednesday, the forestry subcommittee met to hear updates. Group manager of infrastructure Alec Louverdis highlighted the Brook harvesting programme as a major success. The Tantragee harvesting, which was expected to cost $500,000, has come in at an estimated $300,600.

Those blocks will now be retired from commercial forestry and replanted with native plants.

Harvesting of a Marsden Valley block will be brought forward for harvesting after damage from rain and strong winds damaged trees, preventing recreational access requiring harvesting to recover value.

Louverdis said he expected to be able to give an update on the council’s plan to look into alternative commercial species and scope a forestry review in December.