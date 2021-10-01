Business case funding confirmed for Future Access Project

A detailed business case for Nelson’s future transport plan has now been “locked in – that will proceed”.

A transport plan hoping to solve Nelson’s congestion issues is “locked in” to move to the next stage of development.

Waka Kotahi New Zealand Transport Agency gave an overall update to this week's meeting of the regional transport committee.

Technical difficulties at Nelson City Council meant the meeting on Tuesday and update were not viewable for the public, or media to view, but committee chair Brian McGurk said after the meeting the update from Waka Kotahi included a confirmed workload for the detailed business case, and it was now “locked in – that will proceed”.

There were indications earlier this year during the council’s Long Term Plan process that transport funding could dry up and leave the Future Access Project stalled.

The Nelson Future Access Project aims to solve transport woes in Nelson, but has proved controversial with some in the community. The current preferred option is for priority lanes down Waimea Rd and parts of Tāhunanui Drive.

McGurk said the detailed business case was an important piece of work in the process, saying “we need the detailed business case to get the funding” to progress the work.

Waka Kotahi director of regional relationships Emma Speight delivered the update, which included a summary on feedback on the proposed short-term improvements package.

NZTA/Supplied Waka Kotahi’s priority lanes package was the most favoured long-term option. Feedback on short-term packages included concern from Tāhunanui residents at the effects of a proposed priority lane in their community

According to a Waka Kotahi engagement report there were 1659 unique online users and 1182 comments on the online feedback portal Social Pinpoint, 424 online questionnaire responses, 73 paper questionnaire responses, 118 email or letter submissions and approximately 258 visitors to drop-in sessions held in May.

The themes reported in Speight’s presentation to the committee were support for walking and cycling safety, support for improved bus services, and concern from Tāhunanui residents about the impact of proposed changes in the area.

McGurk said there was some discussion about plans for Rocks Rd, and he expected Waka Kotahi to come back to council for “confirmation that they’re comfortable with the direction”.

Waka Kotahi’s expected timeline was for refined plans to be presented back to the council in December this year.

McGurk said there would be more consultation with the community in time.

“There is a lot more discussion to go.”