Housing reserve speeds up with $2 million in grants up for grabs

Nelson Tasman Housing Trust director Carrie Mozena welcomed the move to “push some money out the council door soon” with the proposed $2 million “phase one” grant funding.

After frustrations about its slow progress, the council’s housing reserve fund is getting into gear with “Phase One”, releasing $2 million of the $12m fund in grants.

Representatives from both the Nelson Tasman Housing Trust (NTHT) and Habitat for Humanity both spoke in favour of the phase one proposal, as well as Nelson MP Rachel Boyack.

The council approved the so-called “phase one” proposal, which was to make about $2 million of the total $12m fund available for applicants who can prove they are providing housing which meets the council’s criteria.

Applications must be developed by “capable, experienced development partners with a local presence”, and be able to leverage the funding from other sources as well to deliver enduring housing which costs, for its entire 50-year lifespan, low-to-moderate income households no more than 30 per cent of their income, which is durable.

The applicants must commit to commencing construction within a year, though due to Covid 19 and other potential external delaying factors, a delay of up to 24 months will be acceptable before having to come back to the council.

NTHT director Carrie Mozena said the trust “strongly support [the] council getting the housing reserve up and running as soon as possible”.

“We strongly support the idea of a phase one in particular, to expedite prompt action on getting more affordable housing built in Nelson.”

BRADEN FASTIER / STUFF Nelson Tasman Housing Trust is building a “pipeline” of development, Mozena said, mostly by buying and subdividing existing properties to provide long-term affordable rental properties.

She said the trust had a project ready to apply with, which would deliver five homes with 12 bedrooms, and the trust was building a pipeline of housing developments.

“The key thing about the housing reserve going forward is, this is a way for council to incentivise us to be working on developments in Nelson. Without the housing reserve we would be very tempted to do more in Tasman, where there’s more flat land, et cetera, et cetera. But we’re really keen to build more in Nelson, we really want Nelson to come to the party with the housing reserve.”

Nelson Habitat for Humanity general manager Nick Clarke echoed many of the points Mozena made, and said the funding would be a “game-changer”. He said Habitat for Humanity would be able to leverage the grant to build houses for both rent and ownership.

“You’re not just making $2m of funding available … for housing providers, you’re actually allowing something that is catalytic,” he said.

“We know we need to be responding to this situation at scale, so any mechanisms that help us to respond at scale is what we need, and that’s where we find challenges with business as usual models, the housing reserve fund is not a business as usual model and neither is phase one.”

He also urged the council not to allow private developers to access the funding.

“We’re delivering a public good, and while I’m not taking a crack at developers in any way shape or form … the more fundamental part and problematic part to my mind is that council, in disposing of what was a community asset, would then be handing it over to private developers.”

The council will have a four-week period from October 7 to November 3 for housing providers to put in applications to the fund, with those applications then coming to a full council meeting on December 9.

Habitat for Humanity Nelson general manager Nick Clarke said any grants the organisation received would enable it to build more progressive-ownership housing, something Habitat for Humanity had recently been ramping up.

The $2m cap is not a “hard cap”, and the council may grant more than that if there are enough worthy applicants.

Senior city development adviser Gabrielle Thorpe said approving phase one of the housing reserve didn’t “oblige” the council in terms of the rest of the $12m housing reserve fund, but it did allow the council to “road-test” its criteria and processes.

She said while the intent was not for private developers to access the fund, if private developers were able to meet all the other criteria, or partner with community housing providers, or had “a creative way that we yet don't know about” to improve affordable housing, they should have the opportunity to be considered by councillors.

“It’s in no means a fait accompli.”