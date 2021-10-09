Back of the Agenda: Nelson City Council round-up October 4-8

Most of the council business this week was left-overs from last week, with just a little extra thrown in for flavour.

This week it was more of the same on the table – literally, with a 50-minute continuation of last week's council meeting, and figuratively, with a separate full council meeting scheduled on Tuesday.

First up for the reconvened meeting was the Mayor’s report, covering off government legislative changes that affected the council’s move to the Māori wards system and accounting for $25,000 worth of the council’s Covid Emergency Relief fund.

The Nelson Historic Theatre Trust (Theatre Royal) received $20,000, $3000 went to Nelson Musical Theatre and $2000 to community health centre The White House. The fund has $30,329 left for community organisations affected by Covid.

Next up was the status report, which Councillor Matt Lawrey used as an opportunity to ask for an update on the pride crossing, a project which was promised first in February or March this year, then in July, but he was rebuffed as that item was not on the agenda for the meeting.

READ MORE:

* Large number of businesses join awards despite 'difficult' year

* Close to Home: Grant housing reserve soon to maximise effectiveness

* Back of the Agenda: Nelson City Council roundup March 1-5



The reconvened meeting then agreed to a “decision-making timeline” for the controversial new library to allow the council to progress with various “non-site-based pieces of work” needed for the library project to take place concurrently with land transfer negotiations with Wakatū Incorporation.

This was correcting a mistake in a previous meeting’s resolutions which stated that those processes could only take place upon the completion of successful land transfer negotiations. The council and Wakatū Incorporation own neighbouring parcels of land in the area and are looking at the possibility of trading sections in order to allow each entity to better realise their potential development goals.

Councillor Rachel Sanson attempted to pass an amendment for the council to also undertake climate change financial risk assessments for the site, but failed to gain majority support.

The actual council meeting scheduled for Tuesday was relatively brief, dealing with just the 20 submissions to the representation review and the housing reserve fund.

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack spoke in favour of the decision to make $2 million of the $12m housing reserve fund available as grants for iwi and community housing providers, saying she was “very keen to see some money get out the gate”.

“It’s been over six months since the sale and purchase agreement was actually finalised, I know we have trusted providers in Nelson ... they're ready to go.”

The last meeting of the week was the always thrilling Nelson Tasman Regional Landfill Business Unit, meeting on Friday to discuss the treasury policy, annual report and quarterly report.

Chairwoman and Nelson Deputy Mayor Judene Edgar said she was “heartened” by the amount of work that had been managed despite the disruptions of the year.

General Manager of regional sewerage and landfill Nathan Clarke said in his report thanks to the recent combining of Nelson and Tasman landfill services waste to the landfill had “doubled”, and an influx of waste from the Westport flooding would be picked up in future reporting.