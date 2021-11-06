Back of the Agenda: Nelson City roundup Nov 1-5

There were 11 items on the agenda but not all of them got discussed.

This week’s meeting of the city council’s environment and climate committee took a few detours from the agenda and ended up having to take an adjournment to another day after almost six hours.

Committee chair Kate Fulton tabled a comprehensive chair’s report highlighting new data from Statistics New Zealand, which separated emissions from Nelson and Tasman for the first time, giving greater insight into the city’s environmental impact.

She said the data indicated Nelson had one of the lowest household and industry per capita carbon footprints in 2019, but added the caveat that electricity emissions for the city would be recorded in the Waikato due to the location of the Huntly Power Station.

Low staff numbers were a bit of a theme for the meeting, with shortages in the council workforce cited more than once.

READ MORE:

* Back of the Agenda - Nelson City Council roundup Oct 25-29

* NCC scratches cat controls

* Move sees cat lovers come out fighting



Councillor Matt Lawrey fought for the council’s consultation process on its review of the Urban Environment Bylaw to address domestic cats and their effect on the environment.

Lawrey initially wanted the consultation documents to ask for feedback on the fact that there are no current limits on the number of cats that are allowed to live at any one property.

Council manager of environmental management Clare Barton said this would not be an appropriate way to gauge community views on the topic, as it would “set expectations that potentially this bylaw may address that, and it doesn’t currently, and we’re not proposing to.”

She said a short-staffed team would have to do considerable work if the council wanted to address cat control in this or another bylaw, which would detract from higher-priority issues.

“At the moment I’m relying on [the short-staffed] team to do this piece of work, which then impacts the other plan changes - particularly around housing - so my strong advice or suggestion is that we don’t embark on the cats issue ... also, because it’s not clear through the legislation currently that we can actually control those kinds of things.”

The meeting ultimately voted to prepare some best-practice guidelines for responsible cat ownership and distribute those guidelines, particularly targeted to homes in the biodiversity halo area.

Councillor Rachel Sanson supported the motion and said she wanted to “reassure the community that it’s not about trying to remove or restrict their fur-babies, it’s actually about enhancing protection and safety for people’s pet cats.”

Supplied Low staff numbers at Nelson City Council have put restrictions on what work takes priority – and cat control bylaws are at the bottom of the list.

Rohan O’Neill Stevens spoke to the larger bylaw, clarifying that he was supporting the new draft bylaw going out to the public but not necessarily the full contents of the document.

“I think it’s really important to highlight that there are still plenty of issues,” he said.

“I will never support something such as a blanket ban on begging in our city, which Paul Hunt the chief Human Rights Commissioner has spoken strongly against. I’m concerned about knowing how often we hear from Blind and Low Vision Nelson, and other groups focused on accessibility, about the issues they have with sandwich boards, I’m really concerned about reducing that minimum footpath width [from 2 metres to 1.5] ... This is a really, really important bylaw, I’d argue our most important, so I’d really encourage people to read it through thoroughly and submit on all parts of it.”

After a very quick moving of the environmental management quarterly report, the meeting was adjourned until November 9.