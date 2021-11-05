Minor sewage leak in Nelson Haven

The leak was found on the main near Tresillian Ave.

A minor sewage leak has been found on the Atawhai rising main pipe.

The Nelson City Council said the leak was identified opposite the entrance to Tresillian Ave.

Repairs were underway to minimise the impact from the leak and the time required to carry out the repair would be based on the tidal cycles.

Nelson Marlborough Health has been advised.

The council said the risk to public health was low, but signage warning against recreational activity (such as water sports, fishing and shellfish gathering) had been erected either side of the leak as a precaution.

Signage would remain in place until at least Monday.