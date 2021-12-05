Greenmeadows review delayed by Covid

The Greenmeadows Pūtangitangi building has been open and operational since 2019, but the promised review of the process to construction has yet to eventuate.

Further delays to the promised review of Greenmeadows have been blamed on Covid-19 disruptions, but progress is promised.

Council chief executive Pat Dougherty said in July this year that he expected to be able to appoint an external investigator “within the next month”, aiming for a completed investigation within two months and a report to the council within three months depending on the availability of the investigator.

That timeline has not eventuated, but Dougherty said in a statement last week that work was ongoing.

“We now have a draft Terms of Reference (TOR) for the review. The draft TOR will be received and assessed by the Working Group in the coming weeks and the reviewer will be confirmed,” he said.

“The impact of Covid-19 and periods of lockdown have impacted on the timeline for completing this review, but my commitment to an external review is unchanged.”

Dougherty did not say what the terms of reference were, but discussions of the review in council committee meetings since 2018 indicate the review is expected to look into not only the specifics of the council’s Greenmeadows project management and processes, but also the council’s management process for all large projects.

The-Nelson-Mail Nelson City Council chief executive Pat Dougherty Nelson City Council says the review is still on the way, despite Covid-19 delays.

The Nelson City Council’s Greenmeadows Pūtangitangi building, now fully functional, had major issues with its construction and required significant remedial work before it could open. The construction had issues like a “twist” in the roof, improperly installed and water-damaged soffits (eaves), and other significant errors.

Watts and Hughs won the tender process with a $4.95 million bid for the project, which had a budget of $6.15m and was due to open in 2017.

Issues with its construction were discovered after an audit of the building, prompted by whistleblowers coming forward in 2018. The community centre opened in 2019, two years later than scheduled and over-budget at $7.19m.

An extensive review was first promised in 2018, but had to wait until legal issues were worked through (resulting in a $340,000 payment to the council).