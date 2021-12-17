Nelson Night Shelter closing after 35 years

Edward Andrews, has been manager of the Men's Night Shelter for 26 years. (File photo)

The Nelson Night Shelter will close next year with the men who use the emergency accommodation referred to other providers.

Nelson Night Shelter Trust co-chairs Graham Warner and Sarah Thompson said in a statement that the decision came after “months of hard work, external reviews, and difficult decision-making”.

“We acknowledge that some people will be dismayed at this decision, since the Night Shelter has been an iconic ministry associated with All Saints Church and St Vincent de Paul for so long.”

Thompson told Stuff that the reviews identified the shelter would have to overhaul “almost every single aspect of our operations” to comply with legislative requirements, notably health and safety rules.

For a small trust it was an enormous ask, especially when there were other providers offering wider wraparound services for homeless men.

Typically, the shelter houses four to six men a night. The maximum stay had been three nights, but clients had been staying for longer in recent years.

The shelter has been running since 1986 in a building on the grounds of the All Saints church on Vanguard St.

The trust’s decision to close the night shelter at the end of February 2022 was unanimous, they said. The process of “winding up” the shelter was already starting up, and a celebration would be held next year to mark the work done.

Marion van Dijk The Nelson Night Shelter in Vanguard Street has provided emergency accommodation for men for 35 years.

The co-chairs said current night shelter supervisor Edward Andrews, who has run the shelter since 1995, would be a “key participant” in that celebration.

“It hasn’t always been easy work, but Edward has done an incredible job for almost 27 years,” they said.

“The Night Shelter simply could not have operated for so long without him. He helped so many people.”

After the shelter closes, clients will instead be referred to Housing First, along with wrap-around support from the Salvation Army, Te Piki Oranga, and The Male Room. Transition work is already underway.

The co-chairs said organisations like Housing First, the Ministry for Social Development, and the wrap-around support providers were “now better resourced to work with the complex needs of people experiencing homelessness”.

"The whole reason we are doing this is we think this is a better solution for the people we are trying to help," Thompson said.

She said the shelter's clients had complex needs, such as mental health, addiction and trauma, and Housing First's wraparound approach helped address those on top of providing emergency accommodation.

No decisions have yet been made about the trust’s assets, including the building, but its deed requires all surplus assets be donated to charitable organisations in Nelson.