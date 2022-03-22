One person dies in Coastal Highway crash

Motorists have been advised to avoid the intersection of Gardner Valley Rd and the Coastal Highway in Upper Moutere.

A person has died and two others were injured after a three-vehicle crash on the Coastal Highway, near Nelson.

The crash happened around at 3.50pm on Tuesday near the intersection of Gardner Valley Rd and State Highway 60 (Coastal Highway) in Upper Moutere.

St John ambulance spokesperson Beverley Tse said one person was taken to Nelson Hospital in a serious condition and one was transported in a moderate condition.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said three vehicles were involved in the crash. No people had been trapped.

Police said the road was blocked and diversions were being put in place. Motorists should avoid the area, if possible.