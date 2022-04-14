Local heroes recognised in Eelco Boswijk awards

Nelson mayor Rachel Reese presents terminally ill Sean Thomas with his Eelco Boswijk Civic Award at his Nelson home. (First published in 2021)

For the first time since Covid-19 restrictions came into effect, Nelson’s community heroes were recognised in-person at the Eelco Boswijk awards.

The ceremony on Wednesday recognised the effort of teams and individuals for their contributions to the wider Nelson community.

The Nelson Civic Trust Community Hero winner Brian McIntyre, on behalf of the “A Team” of volunteer grave cleaners and restorers who have dedicated years to the clean-up and maintenance of Wakapuaka Cemetery, said he was surprised by the award.

“I feel very proud, because I knew Eelco well,” McIntyre said.

The Nelson Pine ChangeMaker award was given to Sean Thomas, who died late last year. Thomas was given his award last year by Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese.

Some of the awards went out to joint winners, like the NBS Leadership award, which went to Giving Aroha in Anzac Park and to Kai with Love.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Nelson Civic Trust chair Roger Nicholson, left, and Nelson deputy mayor Judene Edgar presented Brian McIntyre with the Community Hero award.

Kai with Love founder Abigail Packer said it was a privilege to share the award with Giving Aroha founder Jackie Galland, who she said she had been “praying for them to win”.

Both Giving Aroha and Kai with Love are dedicated to giving food to those in need – Giving Aroha with weekly events giving food and other support to Nelson’s homeless community, and Kai with Love supporting families in need with grocery boxes.

Packer said it was “always a blessing to see someone leave with a smile on their face”.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Jackie Galland and Abigail Packer, centre, receive their awards from Nelson deputy mayor Judene Edgar and NBS representative Greg Dykzeul.

Galland, wearing a necklace made for her by one of the people who attended her weekly events, said she never would have believed the work she did would be recognised.

“This is really special, and to share it with Abigail, that's just awesome.”

She said it was hard to get funding for Giving Aroha as it was not a registered group, and so often she and other volunteers were on their own, “doing what we see needs to be done”.

Another shared award was the Nelson City Council Smart Little City award, which was shared by Anne Rush of Make/Shift Spaces, and Ben Bushell of Community Compost.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Edgar presented Anne Rush and Ben Bushell with the Smart Little City award at Wednesday’s ceremony.

Rush said she was humbled by the award, which she said acknowledged the work of the whole team behind the Nelson Art Walk and the Make/Shift spaces programme.

Bushell said he couldn’t capture all the emotions he felt at receiving the award, but said he was suprised, humbled, and proud.

“The awareness around food waste and composting has really grown, and it makes me feel a lot of relief actually.”

He said he enjoyed bringing together people who cared about the environment and wanted to work to protect it, and the sense of camaraderie it created.

“I love our community and feel proud to be doing my bit alongside many friends.”

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Jackie Galland with Nelmac Kaitiakitanga award-winner Sophie Weenink Smith at the award ceremony on Wednesday.

The Nelmac Kaitiakitanga award was given to Sophie Weenink Smith for her ongoing dedication to the environment.

Weenink Smith said she wasn't used to recognition at the local level, and she was inspired by other award-winners like Jackie Galland.

“It’s really nice to be here and to be supported. It’s nice to have this recognition in Nelson because a lot of the work ... can go unrecognised.”