Police seeking witnesses to crash

Nelson Bays Police would like to hear from anyone who witnessed a crash on Main Road in Stoke on Saturday, April 16.

A cyclist was struck by a vehicle on Main Road, near Louisson Avenue, just after 3pm.

The cyclist suffered moderate injuries and was transported to Nelson Hospital by ambulance following the crash.

The cyclist had been riding north along Main Road Stoke from Songer St, prior to the crash.

To assist their enquiries, police would like to identify the female driver of a white van, who had two child passengers.

This van was not involved in the crash, but police said in a statement they believe the driver may be able to provide them with a witness statement.

If you are able to assist, please get in touch via 105 and quote event number P050267921.