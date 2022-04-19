Marist knock off Kahurangi to maintain winning run

It was a game of two halves at Trafalgar Park on Thursday night, with Marist holding a handy lead after the first 40 before Kahurangi stormed back to just lose 22-17 in this top-of-the-table clash.

Marist maintained its undefeated early record in The Car Company Nelson Division One Sub Union club rugby competition last Thursday night with a hard fought 22-17 win over Kahurangi in what was a repeat of last season’s Stuff Tasman Trophy final.

Elsewhere, Wanderers made an emphatic statement with a thumping 62-12 victory over Waimea Old Boys while Stoke banked another win with a 33-21 Good Friday result over Nelson.

Marist coach Shawn Begg was a happy man over the long weekend after his team took another large step towards a potential Sub Union title against one of its closest rivals.

“It was a good battle against a very good side. Credit to Kahurangi who came back at us but I do feel we let ourselves down in the second half,” Begg said.

“The boys are starting to gel really well and we are improving with every week. There are always things to work on though and we are certainly not a finished product yet,” he said.

Marist led 22-7 at the break, scoring three tries to one and held off a tenacious Kahurangi who crossed twice in the second 40, early and late, to close the game up and earn a deserved bonus point.

Ra Witehira was again a standout on both attack and defence for Marist while Wil Thornalley again also impressed for the victors.

Wanderers’ coach Ethan Reuben was delighted in the way his side bounced back to bank five competition points in its 50-point margin over Waimea Old Boys.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff There was no quarter given by either forward pack in a rare night match at Trafalgar Park.

“We really felt we let ourselves down against Kahurangi the week before and after not playing in week one and having no pre-season games, to come out with an effort like this in our second game of the year is really pleasing,” he said.

After a tight first half, Wanderers put Waimea to the sword in the second, scoring six unanswered tries to record a confidence-building result.

“We’re not the biggest team but we always play with a lot of heart. We are built on grafters so we need to do the basics well and that’s what we did on Thursday night,” Reuben said.

Fullback Tama Nicholas was outstanding all night long while Sita Baker, who is new to Wanderers this season, is proving to be one of the side’s best off-season pick-ups in the early going.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Stoke played an entertaining brand of rugby under the Good Friday sun, handing Nelson their second loss of the season.

On Friday, Stoke moved into second spot on the table with a 33-21 win over Nelson. After an even first half Karl Ratcliffe crossed for a late try to give Stoke a 7-0 halftime lead, before the home side took control with two early second half tries to Taine Robinson and Chris Little, saw Stoke jump out to a 21-0 lead.

That increased to 33-7 before a Larry Banse double in the final five minutes closed the final result up.

POINTS TABLE: THE CAR COMPANY – DIVISION 1 NELSON: Marist 14, Stoke 12, Kahurangi 11, Wanderers 5, Nelson 0, Waimea Old Boys 0.

MOTORWORLD – DIVISION 1 MARLBOROUGH: Central 5, Waitohi 0, Renwick 0*

*Yet to play