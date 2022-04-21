Covid, you dirty rat, we've finally succumbed to your rotten touch

When your kids take themselves off for a midday sleep and they’re not natural nappers, you know something is up.

Column: We dodged. We wove. We wore masks, got vaccinated, and imbued vitamin D oil on the daily.

But we couldn’t run forever, and Covid got us in the end.

I should have known that it was coming. After all, it was the day I lost my Wordle streak – an inauspicious day indeed. I was undone by the word “fewer”, after teetering between that and “fever” as my sixth guess.

“Fever” is topical, I thought. And while that was not a correct premise in the realm of Wordle, it was very soon to be rather topical to my own household.

“I can’t get my energy back,” complained our six-year-old one Sunday morning, and I eyed him with equal parts sympathy and suspicion. He was a little tired and grumpy, but it was easy enough to blame the previous bedtime.

Then at midday, I found him fast asleep in our bedroom upstairs, where he’d tucked himself away from the happy chaos of visiting cousins.

My kids aren’t nappers, flinging aside that precious second sleep like an outgrown onesie before they’ve even attempted to blow out two candles on their birthday cakes.

STUFF Northern Region Health Coordination Centre's chief clinical officer, Dr Andrew Old, talks to media about Covid-19 and winter. (First published March 25)

Thus, any unprompted sleeping, without large doses of bargaining and grumbling, is viewed with great scepticism in our household.

It took about 30 seconds for that second pink line to appear on the RAT, and I felt a swoosh of dread and relief.

We’ve been trying not to get this thing for two whole years, and suddenly it was in our house. But also, we’ve been trying to avoid this thing for two years, and now there we were, ready as we would ever be to face it and then, for a while anyway, get on with life.

The six-year-old took about a day to be pretty well back to normal, aside from a couple of head cold symptoms.

In terms of love languages, he is our “physical touch” kid, so personal bubbles were always going to be breached.

The two-year-old succumbed two days later, and she spent one night burning with fever before she came right.

I tested positive on the same day, and the other two followed the following evening. Five for five.

Erin Clarkson Ginger Crunch seemed to do the trick, or was it just a timing coincidence?

Guys, Covid sucks. The kids bounced, but we adults did not have a lot of fun.

We were fine for a few days after testing positive – just long enough that we got a little smug about how we’d gotten off lightly – and then it swept our legs out from under us and we spent many hours sitting on the sofa.

Hanging out the washing required a short nap. I had a couple of days where it felt like someone was running a feather up the back of my throat. My sense of taste retreated completely and has not yet made much of a reappearance.

Our energy finally began to return on the day that my mother-in-law’s ginger crunch made an appearance. It may or may not have been a coincidence, but I’ll forward her recipe to Doctor Bloomfield, just in case.