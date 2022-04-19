Heavy rain warning for Tasman, watch for Nelson

Metservice has issued a heavy rain warning for Tasman west of Motueka, and a heavy rain watch for the Richmond ranges, with potential thunderstorms expected from Wednesday night.

Metservice has issued an orange alert heavy rain warning for the west of the Tasman region, starting at 6pm on Wednesday.

The area west of Motueka is expected to receive 110mm to 160mm of rain over the 24-hour period starting at 6pm on Wednesday, mainly in the ranges, with peak rainfall of 20mm to 30mm per hour from Wednesday morning.

Metservice has issued the warning as the rain could cause rapid rises in river levels, as well as potential surface flooding or slips and dangerous driving conditions.

Thunderstorms are also possible.

The Richmond Range and Rai Valley area, as well as northwestern parts of the Marlborough Sounds, are also under a heavy rain watch, with the possibility that rainfall levels will reach the criteria for a warning.

The rain is expected to start at about midnight on Wednesday and continue until 7pm on Thursday, with periods of heavy rain and thunderstorms possible.