Crowd feels the need for speed at final meet of the season

Nelson Speedway finished the racing season with two meets over the Easter Weekend.

After a year plagued with Covid-19 cancellations and restrictions spectators returned en masse for the final two race meets of the 2021/2022 season at Nelson Speedway.

Saturday night’s event was packed with 27 races and Sunday saw another 25 including a demolition derby to finish the night.

The stockcar and streetstock fields were the strongest over the weekend with 20 cars in each.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Conditions over both nights were perfect, with perfect skies and minimal wind making for fast racing.

The two-night six race stockcar championship proved to be one of the weekend’s highlights with Christchurch-based driver Wade Sweeting dominating the field over both nights.

Local drivers Dylan Clark and Morgan Dumelow finished the championship in 2nd and 3rd places respectively.

In the street stocks Christchurch based drivers took out the first three places with Nelson’s Bradley Evans coming fifth in the six race series.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff Action during the super stocks race.

The crowd favourite demolition derby on Sunday night was a war of attrition with Andre Vegas remaining as the last man standing.

Nelson Speedway Assn President Wayne Martin said covid-19 had made the racing season “pretty tough” for the club.

“We did notice the season before last the gates were definitely up a little bit, this year it's a little different because everyone is a little gun shy about catching Covid”.

Andy MacDonald/Stuff The Nelson Tiger mascot is always a crowd favourite, especially among the younger race fans.

He said that the bumper crowd at the Sunday event was “a bit of a surprise” and that it was “good to be supported by the drivers and the fans”.

Locally based stock car racing sensation Dumelow said that “It was awesome to have crowds back, and even better to have such a big crowd”.

Dumelow described this season as her “best by far” she felt she had a “new found confidence” with her driving and that her car had been running perfect all season thanks to DJM Performance.

She said she’s already looking forward to the next season and that “it's always good to have the break over the winter” as it lets her bank account recover.