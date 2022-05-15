Nelson's city council building Civic House earthquake prone

The roof of part of the council building has been found to be earthquake prone in a recent assessment.

Nelson City Council has issued two Earthquake Prone Building notices for its own Civic House after assessment revealed two dangers – ceiling tiles, and more concerning, the roof of the tower block.

The discovery was made thanks to the council’s ongoing work assessing the building for potential refurbishment requirements.

Bracing for the tower block roof was found to be less than 20% of the New Building Standard (NBS).The council said in a statement that no staff would be working on the top floor of Civic House from Friday last week onwards.

Acting chief executive Alec Louverdis said this was a move “above and beyond legislative obligations to keep staff and visitors as safe as possible”.

“This is a precautionary step [the] council has not taken lightly. Although level six can still be lawfully occupied, [the] council is not prepared to accept the level of risk this report identified.”

The council has 12 ½ years to address the ceiling issue.

The other issue, heavy suspended ceiling tiles, were already known to the council and steps are being taken to address them. Work to secure the tiles took place last year, but there are still some areas found in the recent assessment to be below the 34% NBS standard.

The council said short-term measures would be taken to reduce the risk of falling tiles while longer-term plans are developed as part of the building refurbishment. The tiles must be addressed within 25 years.

Short term action will be taken to decrease the risk from the roof structure and ceiling tiles while plans are made for a longer-term solution as part of the building refurbishment works.

Louverdis said the new notices, placed at entrances to alert the public, did not mean the building was now unsafe to enter.

“[The] council is committed to fulfilling its seismic strengthening requirements well within the legally mandated timeframe,” Louverdis said.