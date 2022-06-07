Stoke hand Renwick first defeat to top leaderboard

Stoke scored 29 unanswered points in the first half to hand Renwick their first loss of the season.

Stoke jumped to top spot on the Stuff Tasman Trophy Club rugby points table after handing Renwick a 40-24 loss, its first of the 2022 competition on Saturday.

That result points to the highly competitive nature of this year’s competition with the ladder having a very even look about it. Five clubs have just one loss through the opening five weeks of the competition.

Wanderers overcame a slow start to defeat Kahurangi 24-12 while Central handed out a 57-7 thumping of Nelson in the other game played on Friday. Waimea Old Boys and Marist’s fixture was postponed due to covid-enforced player unavailability.

Renwick made all the early running in the feature game of the round at Greenmeadows, scoring twice in the opening 10 minutes to jump out to a 12-0 lead before Stoke got its game going in the second quarter.

It took control of the contest scoring 29 unanswered points in 20 minutes to take a commanding lead into the break.

Renwick showed some endeavour and scored midway through the second half to close within two scores before Stoke shut the contest down to bank maximum points with Renwick scoring in the final minute to claim a four-try bonus point.

Stoke coach Seb Siataga was delighted with the win as his team heads into a week off with the bye.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Renwick had the perfect start against Stoke, but couldn’t maintain the pressure.

“Renwick are a side that can open any team up from anywhere and they did that a couple of times against us, but we were able to create some scoreboard pressure and I’m really excited with the position we have put ourselves in with three hard games to come after the bye this week,” he said.

Caleb Coventry turned in a blinder in midfield while Stoke also welcomed back Matt Graham-Williams who was able to get in 20 solid minutes off the bench, a pointer to a number of returning players Stoke is likely to be able to call on after the bye.

The contest between Wanderers and Kahurangi at Brightwater also followed a similar script with Kahurangi jumping out to a 12-0 lead with two tries in the first 18 minutes.

Tone Vaka crossed for a crucial try on the stroke of halftime to make it a five-point game at the half and when Sitaleki Baker crossed just after the resumption, Wanderers had the lead, one which they stretched out 12 points at fulltime, holding previously undefeated Kahurangi scoreless over the final 60 minutes.

Meanwhile, Central continued its climb up the points table with player/coach Quentin Macdonald feeling his side is building into the season nicely. His charges now sit third overall after banking their second emphatic win in as many weeks, this time putting 50 points around Nelson at Trafalgar Park on Friday.

“Anytime you can go over to Nelson and leave with five points you’ve got to be happy. We had a disrupted start to the season so it’s just good to get some consistent footy in and start building that continuity we probably lacked at the start of the season,” Macdonald said.

Nigel Satherly carried and defended strongly in midfield while Braden Stewart was again impressive on the side of the Central scrum with Mitch Smith turning in another controlled performance at first five eighth.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Fans young and old watched the match in perfect conditions at Greenmeadows on Saturday.

Just one rescheduled Stuff Women’s Tasman Trophy clash was played this week with Marist consolidating second place on the points table after its 39-7 victory over Moutere last Thursday night.

In Division Two action, Wanderers defeated the Valley Stags 31-19 while Huia dished out a 104-0 thumping of Nelson in The Car Company Nelson Bays competition.

Meanwhile, in the Motorworld Marlborough games, Renwick caused something of an upset in handing Waitohi its first loss of the competition proper with a 30-12 victory while Marlborough Boys College snuck one over Moutere 16-12 with Awatere and Central banking more comfortable winning margins.

ANDY MACDONALD / STUFF Stoke are the current leaders in the Stuff Tasman Trophy as well as in Division 2.

POINTS TABLES:

Stuff Tasman Trophy Men: Stoke 21, Renwick 19, Central 16, Wanderers 10, Kahurangi 10, Marist 9, Waimea Old Boys 6, Nelson 0, Waitohi -3.

Stuff Tasman Trophy Women: Waimea Old Boys 17, Marist 15, Moutere 7, Kahurangi 5.

The Car Company Nelson Bays Division 2: Stoke 30, Wanderers 23, Riwaka 22, Marist 20, Huia 17, Takaka 14, Waimea Old Boys Colts 13, Valley Stags 7, Waimea Old Boys 5, Collingwood 3, Nelson 1.

Motorworld Marlborough Division 2: Waitohi 26, Central 26, Awatere 25, Marlborough Boys College 22, Pelorus 11, Renwick 11, Moutere 9, Harlequins 0.