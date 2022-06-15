Three-time councillor announces mayoral bid for Nelson

Nelson city councillor Matt Lawrey is putting his hat in the ring for mayor in the 2022 local body elections.

Incumbent councillor Matt Lawrey has announced his intentions to lead “a more unified council” if he is successful in his bid for the mayoralty.

Lawrey has gone all-in on the mayoralty, deciding against running for council as well to reflect his commitment.

He said he wanted to reset the culture of the council and its relationship with residents of Nelson Whakatū, which he would do by prioritising communication.

“We’re heading into a period of major change in Local Government. How well we navigate this period will, in part, come down to the mayor’s ability and willingness to communicate and connect with people,” he said.

“I have the skills and the required passion to deliver on this front and achieve what’s needed to move Nelson-Whakatū forward,” he said.

He said he was aiming for better results in “four critical areas: housing, transport, urban design and the environment”.

supplied Three-time city councillor Matt Lawrey says he will prioritise communication and reset the culture of the council.

Lawrey listed policy positions to serve those aims, including making public transport free for children, students, apprentices and people who had community services cards, “exploring the potential for medium-rise housing developments to be built in Council’s central city squares”, and improving the health of the Maitai river by replacing single-species clear-cut forestry on council land.

He said more policy information could be found on his website.

“We all know Nelson-Whakatū is a great place to live, but it has the potential to be so much better,” he said.

“Committing to these progressive steps forward will benefit all Nelsonians and help us achieve better results in housing, transport, urban design and the environment, while responding to climate change. They will also help us to reduce traffic congestion and deliver a more liveable and prosperous city.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Nelson City Councillor and mayoral hopeful Matt Lawrey with his family Tania Norfolk, Miro Lawrey, Darcy Lawrey and family dog Monty in Victory. Lawrey said he had both experience and a positive outlook supporting his candidacy.

He said his experience in his three terms as councillor had given him a solid track record. He listed the pedestrianisation of the top of Trafalgar St as a success, as well as the Tāhunanui cycleway, the Stoke Youth Park, and the new toilet block at Tāhunanui beach.

Lawrey said he had also been part of efforts to improve the relationships between the council and iwi, and he was dedicated to continuing to improve those ties and “creating a more culturally aware city”.

“People tell me that I am a positive and determined person. There’s no question we face some very big challenges, from the housing crisis and climate change to the changing nature of our cities and the biodiversity crisis ... We need a mayor who can connect with the widest range of Nelsonians possible and who is more proactive than reactive.”

Lawrey is the third person to formally announce their mayoral intentions in the upcoming election. While the election will be the first to use a ward system for council candidates, mayoral candidates stand at-large and will be voted for in a single transferable vote system.