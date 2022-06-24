Swimmer missing at Maruia Falls, another pulled from water

A person is missing at Maruia falls, south of Nelson after swimming in the area. (File photo)

One person is missing after swimming at Maruia Falls, south of Murchison in the Tasman district.

Police were notified of the missing person about 12.10pm on Friday after it appeared some people had gone swimming at Maruia Falls, off State Highway 65, south of Nelson, a police spokesperson said.

They said one person was “pulled from the water” while a second person was missing.

A rescue helicopter has been sent to the scene.

Maruia Falls is a popular stop-off point for travellers on the inland route between Christchurch and Nelson.

The 11-metre waterfall was created after the 1929 Murchison earthquake and has been gradually growing in height.

Lois Moreland/Stuff The falls were created after the 1929 Murchison earthquake.

The falls have signs warning people against swimming because of a strong undercurrent.

Several people have drowned at the falls in the past decade. In 2017, Breanna Charlotte Lattimore, 24, died after she jumped from the top of the falls and was pulled under.

In 2014, then Conservation Minister Nick Smith called for a review of safety barriers and signage at the falls after Christchurch man Darryl Rolton, 54, died while trying to rescue a friend who was sucked over the falls while swimming in a pool above them.

