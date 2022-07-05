Noisy port guest keeps Nelson residents buzzing

A noisy guest at Port Nelson led to five complaints to the Nelson City Council. Future visits from the ship will have noise mitigation measures in place.

A loud humming noise heard from Atawhai to Stoke turned out to be a specific vessel, returning to the port for only the second time, Port Nelson says.

The humming sound could be heard from Monday evening onwards for several hours, disrupting the evening TV watching and keeping people awake from as far away as Atawhai, Nile St, Nelson and Stoke.

People took to social media to suss out the source of the sound, which was described as a “horrendous noise like a helicopter continuously hovering ... for hours”.

The Nelson City Council received five complaints over the 24-hour period and identified the port as the source of the sound.

Port Nelson general manager of environment and infrastructure Allanagh Rivers said on Tuesday that the noise had been tracked back to a single ship’s generator, which had been berthed at main wharf at the time.

This was just the second time the ship, which Rivers did not identify, has visited Port Nelson. She said for future visits, the noise would be reduced.

“Port Nelson has contacted the shipping line and received a mitigation procedure to manage the vessel generator noise, and [it] will supply Port Nelson with photo records to prove the implementation of the mitigations discussed,” she said.

“The shipping line has agreed to implement mitigation procedures and Port Nelson will be monitoring to ensure the mitigation is effective.”

She said the port was working with other ports around New Zealand to “identify, monitor, and manage any 'noisy' vessels” that visit Nelson.