State of emergency in Nelson extended til end of August

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern visits Nelson on Monday meeting residents affecting by the flooding and land slips.

Civil Defence has extended the state of emergency in Nelson Tasman until just before 3pm on August 31.

Nelson Tasman Civil Defence extended the state of emergency a further week from the original declaration, to enable the emergency response to “continue to be well resourced with support from central government and all agencies”.

Nelson Mayor Rachel Reese, chair of the Nelson Tasman Civil Defence Emergency Management Group, signed the declaration to extend the state of emergency on Monday afternoon.

“Extending the state of local emergency for another week ensures we have the resources we need to continue supporting our community through the response,” Reese said in a statement.

She said planning for the transition from response to recovery was “well under way”, with the main focus being on returning people to their homes or finding alternative accommodation as quickly as possible. She said all 570 properties that had been “directly affected” and evacuated in the event had been checked.

“Where possible, residents are being contacted to return to their homes,” she said.

“It’s vital that we get them the right support, and that we continue looking out for each [other] through this.”

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF Nelson mayor Rachel Reese thanked responders who descended on the flood-hit city and region to help with the response. She has extended the state of emergency by a week.

She thanked Civil Defence staff deployed from around the country to help the region, and every agency that had sent staff or personnel.

“On behalf of our region, I would like to say thank you to everyone who has helped with this response. We are humbled and grateful for your efforts,” she said.

Both Nelson City and Tasman District Councils have set up support options for people affected. The incident information centre, currently located in the Trafalgar Centre, is open from 8:30am to 6:30pm daily. From Wednesday 24 August, it will be relocating to the former iSite building, Millers Acre. Opening hours will remain the same.

Anthony Phelps/STUFF/Nelson Mail The Prime Minister, MPs, and Rachel Reese visited flood-hit areas around town to see the damage left behind.

The Insurance Council, EQC, other insurance companies, WINZ, Primary Health, Red Cross and IRD will be on-site.

The Civil Defence centre at Saxton Stadium is open daily from 9am to 6pm.

Nelson City Council can be contacted for more information at 03 546 0200, Tasman District Council at 03 543 8400. Residents who have been evacuated or who have self-evacuated should register with the Nelson City Council.