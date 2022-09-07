Local memoir writer launches online course

Golden Bay resident Charlotte Squire is running a course to help people write their memoir.

You don’t need to be the perfect speller or the next Dan Brown to write your memoir, says Tākaka memoir writer Charlotte Squire, you just need to have a story to tell.

Squire says she comes across many people who think they need to write a perfect first draft of their story, so they don’t even start.

She’s launching a new course called Write Your Memoir, online, for people who want to finish their life stories, histories and memoirs.

“It’s designed for people who want to record the stories of their lives or family histories, but don’t know how to organise their information, where to start, or maybe don’t feel that confident as a writer,” she said.

“The best stories come with personality and honesty. People want to read the voices of their parents and grandparents, with all their unique ways of saying things, not someone else’s voice.”

Charlotte has been a writer for over 20 years, including a journalist for Stuff. She has supported dozens of people to write books.

She says the course offers a roadmap for people to follow to write their stories. It includes videos with notes, templates, a Facebook support group and a one on one session with her. Students can complete it at their own pace.

“Some people wonder if their memories even matter, but your life stories are your future generation’s history. And one day they’re going to want to know more about where and who they come from.”

Find out more about the course Write Your Memoir here: www.charlottesquire.co.nz