Specialized award for Nelson trail building legend

Marty Richards has won an ebike for his trail building work.

A Nelson trail builder has won a new ebike for his work crafting tracks.

Marty Richards was on the trails at Cable Bay Adventure Park when he heard the news he had won a Specialized Limited Edition Levo worth about $20,000.

Specialized said in a release that Richards spent his spare time at Cable Bay Adventure Park in Nelson as the “official leader” of the dig crew.

Richards also gave his time to helping out with trails all across the Nelson Tasman region.

READ MORE:

* The secret adventures of the south

* Covid 19: Mountain bikers back in saddle for level 3 but caution urged

* Four reasons to take your next holiday at the top of the South Island



“Marty basically runs the Cable Bay trail crew, coordinating the weekly Tuesday dig nights, which happen around 50 weeks per year.

“With about 40 members and 10-15 members showing up every week, Marty is there 99% of the time.”

Specialized said Richards had a much longer history of building trails within Nelson.

“He has racked up thousands of hours in the region, making the place better for everyone to ride.

“Marty also has taken some of the younger guys under his wing. He picks them up in town and drives them out to the park and home again - and away from some challenging environments at home for some of them - this young crew has become known as "Sunday School".

Specialized said Richards was a humble bloke and a top trail builder.