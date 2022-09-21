news
Nelson Mail
Watch: Nelson mayoral hopefuls' elevator pitch
19:00, Sep 21 2022
Matt Lawrey
MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF
Matt Lawrey is standing for mayor of Nelson City Council.
Read more here
Kerry Neal
MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF
Kerry Neal standing for Mayor of Nelson.
Read more here.
Rohan O’Neill-Stevens
MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF
Rohan O'Neill-Stevens is standing for Nelson mayor.
Read more here.
Richard Osmaston
STUFF
Money Free Party New Zealand founder Richard Osmaston is running for six mayoralties and two councillor positions.
Read more here.
Tim Skinner
MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF
Tim Skinner is standing to be mayor of Nelson as well as vying for a seat on the council.
Read more here.
Nick Smith
MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF
Nick Smith wants to be mayor of Nelson.
Read more here.
John Wakelin
Warren Gamble/Stuff
Nelson mayoral candidate John Wakelin spells out why people should vote for him.
Read more here.
