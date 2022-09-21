news
Nelson Mail
Watch: Tasman mayoral hopefuls' elevator pitch
19:00, Sep 21 2022
Maxwell Clark
MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF
Tasman district mayoral aspirant Maxwell Clark outlines what he would bring to the top job.
Read more here.
Aly Cook
MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF
Tasman district mayoral aspirant Aly Cook outlines why she is running for the top job.
Read more here.
Mike Harvey
MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF
Tasman district mayoral candidate Mike Harvey outlines why he believes voters should elect him to the top job.
Read more here.
Tim King
MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF
Incumbent Tasman district mayor Tim King outlines why he believes voters should give him another three years in the top job.
Read more here.
Richard Osmaston
STUFF
Money Free Party New Zealand founder Richard Osmaston is running for six mayoralties and two councillor positions.
Read more here.
