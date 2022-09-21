Watch: Tasman mayoral hopefuls' elevator pitch

19:00, Sep 21 2022

Maxwell Clark

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF
Tasman district mayoral aspirant Maxwell Clark outlines what he would bring to the top job.

Aly Cook

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF
Tasman district mayoral aspirant Aly Cook outlines why she is running for the top job.

Mike Harvey

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF
Tasman district mayoral candidate Mike Harvey outlines why he believes voters should elect him to the top job.

Tim King

MARTIN DE RUYTER/STUFF
Incumbent Tasman district mayor Tim King outlines why he believes voters should give him another three years in the top job.

Richard Osmaston

STUFF
Money Free Party New Zealand founder Richard Osmaston is running for six mayoralties and two councillor positions.

