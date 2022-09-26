Frozen JR ticket giveaway a cool option for upcoming school holidays

Emily Furniss as Princess Anna and Elias Gonzales as Prince Hans in rehearsal for Nelson Youth Theatre's upcoming production of Frozen JR at the Theatre Royal.

As the months warm up, the Nelson Mail has a cool giveaway in the form of free tickets to the Nelson Youth Theatre’s upcoming production of Frozen JR.

The enchanting modern classic from Disney, Frozen JR. is based on the 2018 Broadway musical, and brings Elsa, Anna, and the magical land of Arendelle to life, onstage.

The show, running from Monday, October 3 to Saturday, October 8 at the Theatre Royal, features all of the memorable songs from the animated film, with music and lyrics by Kristen Anderson-Lopez and Robert Lopez, plus five new songs written for the Broadway production.

A story of true love and acceptance between sisters, Frozen JR. expands upon the emotional relationship and journey between Princesses Anna and Elsa.

When faced with danger, the two discover their hidden potential and the powerful bond of sisterhood. With a cast of beloved characters and loaded with magic, adventure, and plenty of humour, Frozen JR. is sure to thaw even the coldest heart!

Tickets are selling fast, but the Nelson Mail has five double passes to give away. To be in the running, send your details to newsdesk@nelsonmail.co.nz by Thursday, September 29, with Frozen JR giveaway in the subject line.