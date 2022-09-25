Nelson abuzz as electric bus fleet confirmed

It will be out with the old and in with the new come July next year, as Nelson’s bus fleet is replaced with an 80% electric fleet.

Buses will be buzzing from the middle of next year as a new electric fleet for the region is confirmed.

Of the new fleet coming into operation in July, 17 will be electric, with just the latest late bus and “overflow buses” non-electric. The electric buses will make up 80% of the fleet.

Nelson City Council (NCC) and Tasman District Council (TDC) said the fleet would be the first mostly electric bus service outside a major urban centre in New Zealand.

The new fleet will also be servicing extended routes further into Tasman, and have more frequent timetables, with a $7 million funding boost from Waka Kotahi covering 51% of the public transport budget until 2024.

Nelson MP Rachel Boyack said the new fleet and extended routes were “really exciting” after more than 10 years of advocating for better public transport.

“This signals a significant change for the region, in terms of public transport.”

She said increased frequency and extended routes in particular were things that had come up “over the last months and even years” when she asked people what would make public transport easier for them to use.

She said the Government was “committed to modal shift” and to helping fund that shift.

Martin De Ruyter/Stuff Nelson MP Rachel Boyack said she had been campaigning for better public transport for over 10 years and was excited to see progress.

Chair of NCC’s regional transport committee Brian McGurk said the new electric fleet was going “a step further” to reduce the region’s emissions.

“This shows a real commitment to our priority of creating a sustainable transport culture and responding to the climate emergency,” he said.

The new service will be run by Nelson Coachlines SBL, and includes routes further into the Tasman region than Richmond.

Chair of the TDC’s regional transport committee Stuart Bryant said the new routes offered options for people in further afeild than Richmond, giving them “the opportunity to leave the car at home”.

“With the services from Motueka and Wakefield going express from Richmond to Nelson they will be a pretty efficient way to get into our urban centres, and a good way to save money on petrol.”

Motueka community board chair Brent Maru said the new services would open up “many more opportunities for work and leisure”.

“Working at the other side of Tasman Bay will no longer seem out of reach.”

Nelson City Council/Nelson Mail A team effort from Nelson City and Tasman District Councils (from right: Tasman mayor Tim King, Nelson deputy mayor Judene Edgar and chairs of respecting regional transport committees Brian McGurk and Stuart Bryant) will see an 80% electric bus fleet serving the region from next year.

Bus trips from Māpua or Brightwater to Nelson will cost $4, trips from Motueka and Wakefield will be $6. However, bus transfers within one hour will be free. There will also be a flat $2 fare for all adult Bee Card journeys in Nelson and Richmond.

Nelson regional transport committee deputy chair Judene Edgar said she hoped the fare reduction would help people cope with the cost of living crisis, and daily bus commuters could save more than $400 a year with the reduced fares.

“For someone taking the bus to and from work, Monday to Friday, the flat fare could save them more than $400 a year,” she said.

“With bus fares half price until January 2023, this is a great time to see whether commuting by bus works for you.”

Nelson Coachlines SBL Group director Tim Cumming said the new contract, including the new electric fleet and more widespread services, was “great news” for the coachlines team.

“We are excited to deliver a quieter, cleaner, greener service for our passengers and the region.”

The new bus service will start July 1 next year.