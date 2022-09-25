Appeal to support Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter kicks off

The Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter has to raise $1.65m a year, it says.

The NBS Rescue Helicopter Appeal kicked off in style with the delivery of the rugby ball to the Tasman Mako rugby match at Trafalgar Park on Saturday.

While it is a familar sight in our skies, the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter Trust relies on fundraising and community support to stay in the air.

This October is the NBS Rescue Helicopter Appeal and NBS is asking people across the top of the south to get behind it.

NBS CEO Tony Cadigan says that NBS’ support for the Nelson Marlborough Rescue Helicopter Trust is stronger than ever.

READ MORE:

* Rescue chopper appeal a boost in difficult year

* Rescue helicopter 'mini-me' helps real choppers fly high

* Tourist passport encouraging locals to check out their backyard



“NBS is a major sponsor of the Trust because their work aligns so well to our own goal of making a meaningful difference in our communities,” Tony says.

Trust General Manager Paula Muddle says fundraising and donations contribute 40 per cent of the service’s costs. The helicopter has a $1.65 million shortfall in operational costs each year to fundraise for, she says.

supplied/Nelson Mail Left to right: Kodee Pori-Makea-Simpson, Anton Segner, Ella Healey, Monu Moli, Brooklyn Bill, Antonio Shalfoon and Kerryn Wratt.

The crew respond to an average of 500 call-outs throughout the Nelson, Tasman, Marlborough and Buller regions each year.

Donations can be made at any NBS Branch or online at nbshelicopterappeal.nz.