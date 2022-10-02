Civics education floated to combat voter disengagement, distrust

Associate Minister of Local Government Kieran McAnulty has been visiting councils around New Zealand.

Civics education has been touted as a tool to help people re-engage with local government.

The idea was brought up at Tasman District Council during a visit from Associate Minister of Local Government Kieran McAnulty, who is touring rural and provincial councils.

On Thursday, he visited the Tasman District Council and then the Nelson City Council to have “free and frank” discussions. During his TDC visit he told councillors that a “not insignificant” portion of society was disengaged.

“Lack of understanding and lack of engagement can lead to some pretty extreme outcomes,” McAnulty said. “I think we're seeing that in other countries overseas and for a long time New Zealand, I think as a whole, was a little bit smug and thought ‘that will never happen to us’, but it has.

“We now have a – not a huge but not insignificant – portion of our society that are completely disengaged, that don't trust the media, that don't trust any form of authority, be that local government, central government or indeed even the Opposition. They just have a total distrust and they're getting their sources from some concerning areas and we've seen that play out in various ways.”

Voting in the 2022 local body elections across Nelson-Tasman is lower than it was at the same time in 2019, 2016 and 2013 as of Thursday afternoon.

Civics education was an “important step”.

McAnulty said he would have liked to have seen civics education in the curriculum when he was at high school.

“That would have been, shivers, 20 years now of students coming through [educated in civics],” he said. “Some people out there don't understand how MMP works.”

MMP was an acronym for mixed-member proportional, which was the voting system used in New Zealand for general elections.

McAnulty said not understanding the role of local government was a big driver to not participating.

“It's also a big driver to ... some people ... stirring up the population and then sending them your way ... about something that isn't your choice,” he told the elected members.

Braden Fastier/Stuff Tasman District Council elected member Christeen Mackenzie said there was a general lack of understanding about “the governance portion of the role of councillors”, and asked what the plan was to help people understand local government.

McAnulty’s comments came in response to a question from councillor Christeen Mackenzie after McAnulty told the elected members he was keen to hear about “any issue whatsoever”.

Mackenzie said a large proportion of the community was “completely disengaged from local government, evidenced by the fact that they don't vote”.

Other topics raised by elected members included housing, the large amount of central government reform, transport and the future of local government. The Government’s high-profile Three Waters reform programme was also discussed.

McAnulty said he had heard feedback that communities were concerned their needs would be overlooked in favour of larger centres.

“I know that that's the exact opposite of what the intention is but without any clear reassurance, of course there'll be those concerns, so I've made a commitment that we will look to make that clearer.”

McAnulty visited during the extreme weather event in his capacity as Emergency Management Minister, and spent time visiting affected areas with Nelson mayor Rachel Reese.

Topics discussed at Nelson City Council included climate change, housing, local government reform and Three Waters.

McAnulty praised mayor Rachel Reese for her actions during the recent extreme weather event, and said he hoped that climate change action would not become politically charged, as it was “too important to become a political football”.

“We mustn’t fall into the trap of saying ‘what’s the point in mitigating when big countries overseas aren't doing anything’ … New Zealand is a leader on the world stage.”

He said he was glad to have made his tour of more than 50 councils, as it had given him insight into the strain that local authorities were under.

He said he could not give a steer on how to address funding concerns, in particular, but said that was an “area of focus” for the future local government review panel.

“There’s no doubt that the current system of rating is placing tremendous pressure on councils and elected members,” he said.