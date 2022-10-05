Brewers' avant-garde approach helping them bottle the best of Nelson

Jim Brown and Lauren Yap from Brood Fermentation are brewing the best of both worlds.

Owned by Lauren Yap and Jim Brown who make beer in part of an old winery at Brightwater and wine at the Unkel winery in Bronte Rd, Brood Fermentation produce a range of artisan alcoholic drinks, including a Feijoa & Rye beer that won a gold medal and was named Champion Beer in the Specialty and Experimental category at the recent NZ Beer Awards.

I was curious about the drive behind the production of these artisan products so had a chat with Jim last week to find out more about the people and what they are aiming for.

“We moved here with the intention of making avant-garde, experimental beers so winning an award in the specialty and experimental beer category was really special for us. Coming out on top in this category felt really good,” said Jim.

He grew up in Taupo and studied Viticulture & Winemaking at NMIT’s Marlborough campus before heading overseas following the grape harvest in different countries to learn as much as he could about wine production.

After vintages in Italy, America, and the Adelaide Hills in South Australia where he worked with a biodynamic producer he was back in Marlborough for a few months when he met Lauren. He also spent time working for Brooks Winery, a biodynamic vineyard and winery in Portland.

Lauren grew up in California but spent most of her adult life in Portland, Oregon, where she became a brewer. While living in Portland she refined her brewing skills when working for a craft brewer, Migration Brewing, before deciding to learn about the wine industry too.

She had worked for different wineries in the US and Marlborough for a couple of years before she and Jim met.

Between them, the couple have worked across the beer, wine, hop, and malt industries for more than 10 years, so they bring a lot of experience to Brood Fermentation – they aren’t just newbies trying to do something cool.

“When we were in Portland we decided we wanted our own label,” said Jim. “We wanted to use our joint experiences and expertise to create a range of limited production craft beverages.

“We decided we would like to establish our beverage business in either the US or New Zealand and we chose Nelson off a map, we saw it has good sunshine hours and is the only place in New Zealand where hops and grapes are grown.

“We wanted to make beers that use fruit and flowers, not just hops and malt, and Nelson is such a fruit basket we felt we could make beverages that reflect the region and everything it has to offer.”

The couple farm their own organic grapes on a vineyard they lease on Westdale Rd.

“It’s a vineyard with biodynamic practices and we make minimal intervention wine,” said Jim. “Our wines and beers are all unfined and unfiltered, we want to make drinks that celebrate the seasons and take time. All our wines and beers spend time aging in barrels to add complexity.”

While the couple make their beers in Brightwater they make their wines at Unkel Wines where they have their own tanks and barrels.

“We share the facilities for making and aging wine so it works well for both businesses, we are both making natural, low-intervention wines.”

Natural wines have a chequered reputation, some winemakers buy fruit and make wine with whatever they can buy. While some of these wines might be ‘authentic’, for me, some are just poorly made wines that aren’t enjoyable to drink.

Jim and Lauren are highly aware of the perception this style of wine has developed, but they put everything they can into producing wines that are enjoyable to drink.

“It’s all about making balanced wines, we want our family and friends to enjoy our beverages. We want to be able to put a glass in front of someone and have them say ‘yum’.

“We’re not trying to make anything too polarising, it’s about striking the balance between having wines that haven’t been overly worked but wines that are also great to drink,” said Jim.

“We farm the fruit, we’re out in the conditions all year and really need to focus and grind in the few months and weeks around harvest. It’s hard work but really rewarding and also really important that we produce excellent fruit, so we can make great wines.”

When it comes to beer, they brew small batches using the direct fire method to heat the water and then age the finished beer for six months to two years.

The award-winning Feijoa with Rye Saison spent six months in old oak barrels to add to the complexity. They have also made a beer using Chardonnay lees and fresh Riwaka Hops.

The latest experimental beer is a cold-fermented beer, made like a lager, then put on fresh apricots in barrels and aged for two years.

Supplied Striking a balance is important for Jim and Lauren, but it’s an approach that is working for the Brood Fermentation brewers.

Jim told me they have been blown away by how welcoming the region has been to them.

“As total outsiders, we have been welcomed with open arms.

“We have had people around us who have been looking after us from the start, especially Kate and Rob and Kate at Unkel, Alex from Kindeli Wines who put us in touch with the people who lease us some space in Brightwater and Lisa at Arden who stocks our drinks.”

At this stage all of Brood Fermentation’s beers and wines are sold domestically, with export on the horizon. You can try them at Arden and buy some to take home from Port-a-Vino next door.

Check the Brood Fermentation website for other stockists around New Zealand www.broodfermentation.com